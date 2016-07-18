Antonio Banderas is set to take on the fashion favorite's role in a new film, WWD reports. The 55-year-old Spanish actor will begin filming in December in Milan and will travel to Reggio Calabria, the Italian town where Versace was born, and Miami, where the designer was killed, for scenes for the project. According to WWD, Versace, who is currently helmed by Donatella Versace, will not be involved with the production of the new project. "The movie should only be seen as a work of fiction," the brand told WWD.