Antonio Banderas Will Star as the Late Gianni Versace in a New Film
If you're clamoring for a taste for the late Gianni Versace's unforgettable work for his namesake brand, prepare to find your seat inside a movie theater.
Antonio Banderas is set to take on the fashion favorite's role in a new film, WWD reports. The 55-year-old Spanish actor will begin filming in December in Milan and will travel to Reggio Calabria, the Italian town where Versace was born, and Miami, where the designer was killed, for scenes for the project. According to WWD, Versace, who is currently helmed by Donatella Versace, will not be involved with the production of the new project. "The movie should only be seen as a work of fiction," the brand told WWD.
So why is Banderas the top choice for the starring role? The actor indeed has a history with fashion and has even studied fashion design at the esteemed Central Saint Martins in London. He pieced together a collection with Selected in the past and reportedly turned to Versace's works for inspiration. "Probably one of the happiest times of my life was the '80s, and I remember Versace putting gold with leather," the actor previously told WWD.
We can't wait to see Banderas shine in this new role.