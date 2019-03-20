Antoni Porowski Opens Up About *That* Viral Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Photo

A meme on its own is worth a thousand words — but a few more in service of their back story is fun too.

Take, for example, the now-infamous meme starring Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski as the forlorn third-wheel to a liplocked Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson. A refresher:

The trio attended a New York Rangers hockey game together earlier this month, and their photograph went viral not only because of its relatable composition (we've all been Antoni, at some point), but because, if you'll recall, it was also the genesis of Beckinson's PDA parade, which has since marched forward and taken us to new heights, like backseat-of-a-car makeout sessions.

But just what, exactly, was going on behind Porowski's hazel eyes? Was he reeling from his own singledom as his pals flaunted their budding romance in front of the paparazzi? Or was he simply disinterested in the hockey game and fantasizing about avocado toast loaded with extra avocado?

Turns out, the answer is neither. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside his Queer Eye castmates, the culinary-minded fifth of the Fab Five explained the origin of his meloncholy expression.

"There were two hockey players going at it, basically beating the hell out of each other, and I was genuinely concerned," he said. "We chatted the entire game. [Kate's] very funny, witty, charming AF," he continued, confirming what we had always hoped to be true.

So no, he was not feeling the third wheel blues, he was simply watching two grown men go at it on the ice. Your typical Sunday night, am I right?