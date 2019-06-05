Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Got an Epic Makeover — From a Drag Queen

The tables got turned on Antoni Porowski, everyone's favorite culinary pro on Netflix's Queer Eye. While he's used to doling out makeovers, he was subject to a different kind of transformation, courtesy of RuPaul's Drag Race alum Miz Cracker. In a clip filmed for them, Porowski gets his own drag look and persona, appropriately named Miss Eva Cado.

Entertainment Weekly reports that this is Porowski's second foray into the glittery, gleaming world of drag. He teamed up with his fellow Queer Eye castmates Bobby Berk and Tan France to tackle Britney Spears's "Toxic" on Lip Sync Battle earlier back in January. But while that was all in good fun — his other pals Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown did an out-of-this-world rendition of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé's "Telephone" — this latest transformation offered him the chance to open up. Cue the tissues, this is a lot like watching an episode of Queer Eye.

Image zoom Sean Zanni/Getty Images

RELATED: Queer Eye's Tan France on Dealing with Hateful Comments

While Miz Cracker is putting makeup on him, Porowski opens up, talking about dealing with social anxiety, his past relationships with men, and his fluid sexuality. He also says that he lost his virginity to a woman and discussed what it was like when he came out to his friends and family. While he's getting vulnerable and sharing, Cracker's packing on even more makeup and fitting him with a wavy blonde wig.

Please welcome to the stage Miss Eva Cado, and don't think for a second she's here to guac around. Watch Queer Eye’s @antoni get into drag for the first time ever with the help of Drag Mother @miz_cracker: https://t.co/uCosltbGq4 pic.twitter.com/75ghLL1ni7 — Them. (@them) June 4, 2019

And just like on Queer Eye, Miz Cracker can't do it alone. She enlists the help of designer Christian Cowan for a "pastel Powerpuff Girl" getup that completes the transformation. When the final reveal happens, it's not tears that we get — it's complete shock.

RELATED: Antoni Porowski Opens Up About *That* Viral Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Photo

"Oh my God. What?" Porowski says as he sees himself for the first time, twirling and taking it all in. "This hair … what the f--k!"