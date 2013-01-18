Anthony Ryan Wins Project Runway All-Stars Season 2

Congratulations to Anthony Ryan! The Project Runway Season 9 contestant won season two of Project Runway All-Stars last night, taking home the $150,000 prize last night after debuting a collection he dubbed “The Line.” Judges Georgina Chapman and Isaac Mizrahi couldn’t get enough of his designs: “that’s the best dress I think I've ever seen on Project Runway," Mizrahi said about Ryan, who beat out fellow Project Runway alums Uli Herzner (from season 3) and Emilio Sosa (from season 7). Way to go, Anthony!

