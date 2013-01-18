Anthony Ryan Wins Project Runway All-Stars Season 2

Michael Loccisano/Getty
Jennifer Davis
Jan 18, 2013 @ 10:37 am

Congratulations to Anthony Ryan! The Project Runway Season 9 contestant won season two of Project Runway All-Stars last night, taking home the $150,000 prize last night after debuting a collection he dubbed “The Line.” Judges Georgina Chapman and Isaac Mizrahi couldn’t get enough of his designs: “that’s the best dress I think I've ever seen on Project Runway," Mizrahi said about Ryan, who beat out fellow Project Runway alums Uli Herzner (from season 3) and Emilio Sosa (from season 7). Way to go, Anthony!

Plus, Georgina Chapman's latest Marchesa bridal collection!

MORE:• Lala Anthony Guest Judges on All-Stars Project Runway Season 10 Winner• Project Runway—Shop It in Stores

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!