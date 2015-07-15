Ant-Man PSA: You Will See Paul Rudd's Abs Only Once

Dayyyum, look at those abs! Paul Rudd got super ripped to play Marvel's Ant-Man. This we know. Throughout the entire Ant-Man press tour, Rudd himself has been happily offering up the story of how he transformed his un-toned physique into a perfectly chiseled body. "I basically didn’t eat anything for about a year,” Rudd told Variety at the New York premiere, hosted by the Cinema Society and Audi, where a Salvatore Ferragamo suit hid his made-over look. "I took the Chris Pratt approach to training for an action movie. Eliminate anything fun for a year and then you can play a hero."

We attended this premiere to get a sneak peek of the bod he's talked so much about flaunted across a two-story screen in 3D. (What's that make? Two feet per ab?) Unfortunately—and we don't want to disappoint—for those hoping for multiple shirtless shots, there is only one moment of barechestedness in the film's entire one hour and 57 minutes. In fact, you've already seen the scene in one of the trailers. Just click to the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment at 1:29 below.

While you'll only see his pecs once, he does show off his awesomeness in many other ways while fully clothed, like when he practices his fight moves with Hope (Evangeline Lilly) or breaks into Dr. Hank Pym's (Michael Douglas) house to steal the Ant-Man suit or defeats the Avenger Falcon (Anthony Mackie). Often, it's when he drops hilarious one-liners that lighten up serious moments. But he most wows when he takes on Corey Stoll's bad guy character, Yellowjacket, for an action-packed finale scene that will make you root for the little guy, literally. In the end, there are lots of moments showing Paul Rudd being a knockout on screen. But those abs he worked so hard for? Those flash by just once.

