Ansel Elgort Posted 17 Shirtless Selfies in 10 Minutes and the Internet Will Never Be the Same

Ansel Elgort doesn’t post on Instagram much — a sentence that was* true, until May 28, 2019.

The Baby Driver (and Goldfinch! And West Side Story!) actor’s social media footprint has been small all year, with posts cropping up about once a month.

And then, on Tuesday night, he went full millennial, posting 17 shirtless selfies over the course of just 10 minutes. And when we say “selfie,” we mean it in the purest sense of the word — no filters or face-tuning, just Ansel, an award-nominated pout, and an often visible iPhone.

The internet predictably lost its mind, with fans and fellow celebrities both applauding the 25-year-old’s confidence and questioning his stability.

no one:



not a single soul:



ansel elgort: pic.twitter.com/VN08lLVsf6 — lisa (@lisajortiz) May 29, 2019

I want to be as confident as Ansel Elgort posting 17 selfies in different angles pic.twitter.com/ZGiYFdYqSG — 𝐤𝐚𝐲. ♡ (@adorsjoon) May 29, 2019

ansel elgort having a mental breakdown on the tl pic.twitter.com/cqtnNZbZTH — kayli. (@lovelybonves) May 29, 2019

when you have to take 100 selfies to get one good one to post but then you remember you’re ansel elgort and you’re THAT bitch so you post all of them pic.twitter.com/D4MjXNBBO6 — ‎ 𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐲 (@grizzvisscr) May 29, 2019

Has anyone checked in on Ansel Elgort? pic.twitter.com/fopAOyJgtm — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) May 29, 2019

But hey, at least his girlfriend was into it …

Maybe there’s an explanation — perhaps he’s going super method for a self-indulgent upcoming role, or it’s a grand social experiment, or, you know, maybe Ansel was just feelin’ himself on a Tuesday night and wanted all 10.1 million of his closest friends along for the ride ...

You do you, Ansel.