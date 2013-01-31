Another Reason to Love Michael Kors: His New Partnership with the United Nations

Michael Kors is ready to fight hunger! The designer just announced that he's teaming up with the United Nations World Food Programme on a series of campaigns, events, and special products to help stop the international food crisis. First order of business: launching two unisex watches this March—one in rose gold, pictured here—as part of the "Watch Hunger Stop" campaign. "It's a gift to be able to use your success to help others," Kors said in an exclusive statement to InStyle.com. "This partnership with the World Food Programme means our company and our customers can help make sure that people don't go hungry." The watches will come in two sizes—the smaller retailing for $295 and the larger, $325—and each watch sold will be able to feed 100 children through the Programme. Kors is also encouraging us to donate through texting—watch this PSA with Seth Meyers and Olivia Munn to learn all about it.

