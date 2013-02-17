Another Reason to Love Bradley Cooper: He's Taking His Mom to the Oscars

The Oscars are just one week away, and we caught up with Bradley Cooper at the annual nominees luncheon this month to find out how he’s preparing. Turns out, he’s less worried about himself, and more concerned about his date—his mom, Gloria. “I’m sure the day of, I’ll be calming my mother down,” he told reporters. “She still doesn’t know what to wear. I think I’ll be a caretaker!” Brad, if she needs any fashion help, tell her to call us!

