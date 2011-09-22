Annie Ilonzeh Talks Charlie's Angels Style

Charlie's Angels premieres tonight, and we caught up with Annie Ilonzeh, who plays cop-turned-Angel Kate Prince, to give us the inside scoop on the new show. “You can expect more action than the original Charlie's Angels,” she told InStyle.com. “But you’re still going to have the three girls that have a great relationship.” So how does Ilonzeh's style compare to her character’s? “She’s stylish, but she’s also athletic," she explained. "I’m a super tomboy. I’m really good with sweats, not really good with heels, and not really good with accessorizing yet. That’s why I read your magazine!” See more photos of Ilonzeh and fellow Angels Minka Kelly and Rachael Taylor in the gallery, and tune in to ABC Thursdays at 8/7c to watch Charlie's Angels.

— Caitlin Petreycik, reporting by Lindzi Scharf