Anne Hathaway's Side-Swept Pixie: Get the Look

Anne Hathaway knows the power of a versatile pixie, and we loved the tousled version she wore to the National Board of Review Awards in New York. Her inspiration? "I want to thank Tom Hooper for directing this movie and inspiring this hairdo tonight," Hathaway joked to the director of Les Miserables when she accepted the Best Ensemble Award, referencing how her character Fantine chopped off her hair live on film. We caught up with Hathaway's hairstylist Sascha Breuer, who created the look, to get the key tips on translating it off the red carpet. Breuer began by spritzing Wella's Beach Texture Spray ($16; wella.com for locations) onto damp hair, then blow-dried it. He then passed a flat iron over random sections for texture. "Mist the spray directly on your fingers and define single strands," he added."Your hair will look and feel natural, even though the product has a strong hold level." Gorgeous!

