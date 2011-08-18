Anne Hathaway's One Day Hairstyles: See the Photos!

Anne Hathaway is known for her long, glossy brunet strands, but in her new movie One Day (in theaters tomorrow), the actress shows off a series of bobs, bangs, and pixie cuts. The film, adapted from the best-selling book by David Nicholls, tracks the lives of Emma (Hathaway) and her college friend Dex (Jim Sturgess) over the course of 20 years, which means Hathaway goes through two decades of hair moments on screen (all wigs, of course). Click through the gallery to see which cuts and styles to expect. Tell us: Which look is your favorite?

