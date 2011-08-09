Anne Hathaway's Night on the Town and More!

Dave Allocca/Startraksphoto
Bronwyn Barnes
Aug 09, 2011 @ 5:30 pm

Anne Hathaway (in Carven) and Jim Sturgess had real chemistry at the New York premiere of their new film, One Day. "In a lot of traditional rom coms, people meet and fall in love in about three weeks, then they fight, then someone chases someone across Manhattan, and that’s the end of the story," Hathaway said. "This movie allows the characters to get to know each other, so when they say they love each other and they admit to it, you believe that. They’ve earned it." Click through the gallery to see Olivia Wilde, Katie Holmes and more stars at last night's hottest parties!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!