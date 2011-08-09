Anne Hathaway's Night on the Town and More!

Anne Hathaway (in Carven) and Jim Sturgess had real chemistry at the New York premiere of their new film, One Day. "In a lot of traditional rom coms, people meet and fall in love in about three weeks, then they fight, then someone chases someone across Manhattan, and that’s the end of the story," Hathaway said. "This movie allows the characters to get to know each other, so when they say they love each other and they admit to it, you believe that. They’ve earned it." Click through the gallery to see Olivia Wilde, Katie Holmes and more stars at last night's hottest parties!