Anne Hathaway's Lucky Charm: Husband Adam Shulman's Jewelry

Golden Globes Best Supporting Actress nominee Anne Hathaway accessorized her Victoria Beckham look for the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles yesterday afternoon with some meaningful jewelry—a necklace from husband Adam Shulman’s jewelry line, James Banks Designs. “I gave her that for Christmas,” Shulman told InStyle.com of the gold pendant, which he created in the shape of a monocle. “Everything has a story behind it. [This one’s] about being able to see your world through your eye- through your own perspective.” And Hathaway loves it: “It’s special,” she said. “I'm lucky to have a brilliant husband who designs beautiful jewelry.”

— Brianna Deutsch