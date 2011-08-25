Anne Hathaway's Kate Middleton Hair Makeover

The power of Catherine's hair is global! Even One Day star Anne Hathaway admits she is a huge fan of the Duchess of Cambridge's long, flowing strands. "Jesus, that is bouncy," she told Interview magazine of Catherine's hair. "All the things that must be done to allow the crown to stay on, I can't even imagine." We gave the actress Middleton's hairstyle via our Hollywood Makeover Tool, as shown here. How do you think Hathaway looks with a touch of royalty? Let us know in the comments!

