Anne Hathaway's Dress Traveled From Paris to the SAG Awards

Anne Hathaway’s Giambattista Valli Haute Couture goes the distance... literally! The black embroidered tulle dress the actress wore to the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards is a creation that just debuted in Paris six days ago, on the runway at Giambattista Valli’s fashion show during Haute Couture Fashion Week. Hathaway completed the look with peep toe Jimmy Choo heels and a butterfly manicure. Good thing that dress was such a standout: The actress stood before audiences at home and in L.A. to accept her Outstanding Supporting Actress award for Les Miserables.

