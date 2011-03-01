Anne Hathaway Will Play Catwoman, Gwyneth's Dream Duet and More!

1. Anne Hathaway hinted that she'll play Catwoman in the upcoming The Dark Knight Rises movie. [MTV]

2. Gwyneth Paltrow told Tim Gunn that her dream collaboration partner is Jay-Z. She's full of surprises! [Billboard]

3. Michelle Obama welcomed spring by wearing a Prabal Gurung dress to the 2011 Governors' Dinner. [HuffPo Style]

4. YSL's new Manifesto tote bag features a cool print and will be available March 5th. [Racked]

5. Natalie Portman and Michelle Williams spoof a fragrance commercial. Funny! [YouTube]

6. Manolo Blahnik just debuted his new shoe charm, a piece created in collaboration with TOUS. [Sassybella]