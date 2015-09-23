Anne Hathaway Smolders in a Skin-Revealing Ensemble at a Screening for The Intern

Earlier this week, Anne Hathaway stepped out with smoldering eye makeup and a sexy Rodarte dress that had everyone talking, and last night she continued her sexy but demure streak with another killer look.

Dressed in a Valentino blouse and skirt, which she paired with Jimmy Choo shoes and Vita Fede jewelry, the actress stunned yet again at a screening of The Intern in New York City, hosted by The Cinema Society and Ruffino. And although the buzz in the theater centered around Hathaway, the actress herself was distracted by another guest in the room who made a surprise appearance: Martha Stewart.

As Hathaway made her way inside the theater, she immediately lit up when she spotted Stewart, yelling ‘Oh my god, hi!” in a cute moment between the two. Minutes later as Hathaway took the stage after being introduced by the film’s director, Nancy Meyers, Hathaway had the audience in stitches as she continued her ode to Stewart.

“Martha Stewart, I apologize for what that was—it’s been a long few days and you’re the best part of my day today,” she said, referencing her reaction. “I think I speak for everyone in this room when I say that.”

In the heart-warming film, Hathaway plays whip-smart businesswoman Jules Ostin who hires a 70-year-old intern (played by Robert De Niro) to help her with everything from driving her car to picking up her lunch.

“I just want to thank [director Nancy Meyers] so much. This movie was really a joy to make and I was so proud to be a part of it,” Hathaway said. "It’s really cool when you see a film and you know you’re going to be proud of it for the rest of your life and that’s the way I feel about this one. This is a very cozy film."

Martha Stewart, we hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

The Intern hits theaters nationwide this Friday, Sept. 25.

