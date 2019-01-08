Anne Hathaway Manages Stress by Setting Letters on Fire

If you're having an off day, you might meditate, maybe reach for a glass of wine, or treat yourself to a hot bath. If that doesn't cut it though, you could do what Anne Hathaway does to manage stress — provided you have a fire extinguisher handy.

The actress graces the cover of Town & Country this month, and in her interview, she revealed her unorthodox secret to staying stress free: literally setting letters on fire.

Unconventional? Well, yeah. Effective? To be honest, we've never tried it, so jury's still out.

“Set a timer on your phone, have a candle nearby, and write it all down,” Hathaway advised, adding that 12 minutes should usually cut it for journaling time. “You spew it all out. You do not read it,” she said. “The timer goes off, you tear it out of the book, and you light it on fire.”

She isn't being metaphorical. She quite literally means light it on fire.

“Literally on fire,” she confirmed. “All of this energy, this angst, this rage — everything is smoke.”

That's one way to do it. If you heed her advice, though, please do it as safely as humanly possible. First-degree burns won't make you less stressed.