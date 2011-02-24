Anne Hathaway Starts Her Oscars Fashion Circuit

The Oscars are upon us! This Sunday's ceremony marks the 83rd anniversary of the Academy Awards and style star Anne Hathaway is co-hosting. So what kind of fashion can we expect? "We’re going to get away a little from the princess dresses and things like that," Hathaway's superstylist Rachel Zoe told us at a dinner last month. (Zoe is dressing the actress for all of her on-stage outfits and related parties.) "I think we always see our share of winter whites and metallics. I can tell you that Annie is going to look amazing!" We saw our first glimpse of Hathway's Oscars look last night when she attended film executive Harvey Weinstein's pre-Oscars dinner at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, the first event of the weekend, wearing a white ruffle blouse and black pencil skirt by Christian Dior, as well as super-chic big black frames. Fellow guests included Halle Berry, Rosario Dawson, and Emmy Rossum. See all of the celebrities at the party in the gallery.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf