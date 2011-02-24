Anne Hathaway Starts Her Oscars Fashion Circuit

The Oscars are upon us! This Sunday's ceremony marks the 83rd anniversary of the Academy Awards and style star Anne Hathaway is co-hosting. So what kind of fashion can we expect? "We’re going to get away a little from the princess dresses and things like that," Hathaway's superstylist Rachel Zoe told us at a dinner last month. (Zoe is dressing the actress for all of her on-stage outfits and related parties.) "I think we always see our share of winter whites and metallics. I can tell you that Annie is going to look amazing!" We saw our first glimpse of Hathway's Oscars look last night when she attended film executive Harvey Weinstein's pre-Oscars dinner at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, the first event of the weekend, wearing a white ruffle blouse and black pencil skirt by Christian Dior, as well as super-chic big black frames. Fellow guests included Halle Berry, Rosario Dawson, and Emmy Rossum. See all of the celebrities at the party in the gallery.

Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf

