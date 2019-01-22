Anne Hathaway Gave Up Drinking for an Extremely Relatable Reason

Anne Hathaway has made the admirable decision to stop drinking.

Stopping by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Hathaway recalled a terrible hangover she had after a wild night with her Serenity co-star Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves. The worst part? She had to go to an important business meeting the next morning.

"We drank the night away, and then I had to go to a meeting with Steven Knight, our director, the next day, and I was just kinda — have you guys ever had to go to a meeting hungover?" Hathaway asked the audience. "I was just kinda stumbling in with one eye open and I was trying to convince him about certain things about my character."

The actress continued: "And at the end of it I said, 'Listen, I have a confession. I was hungover the entire time.' And he just goes, "Oh, really? I couldn't tell.' Then two days later we had another meeting and I showed up and [he] said, 'Oh, now I can tell.'"

That icky feeling you get after a few glasses of wine is one Hathaway wants to avoid in the foreseeable future, or at least until her 2-year-old son, Jonathan, is grown.

RELATED: Anne Hathaway Manages Stress by Setting Letters on Fire

"I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years. I’m going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don’t totally love the way I do it and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings," Hathaway explained her decision.

"I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn’t love that one," the actress added.



Hats off to Anne for her inspirational commitment, as we imagine it can't be easy!