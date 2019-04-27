Anne Hathaway Got a Shag Cut Just in Time for Summer

Ever since growing out her pixie cut several years ago, Anne Hathaway has strictly kept her chocolate locks just below shoulder level (mainly styled in ladylike curls). That is, until now.

On Saturday, Hathaway's hair stylist Adir Abergel shared a photo of the actress rocking a brand new shag style. "New cut. New vibes. @annehathaway promoting her new film @hustlemovie," Adir captioned the black-and-white snapshot of Anne's textured chop.

In a video posted to Abergel's Insta-stories, he offers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Hathaway getting her spur of the moment haircut right before the promotion of Hustlers in New York City. After adding in soft layers, Abergel sprays and separates the wispy pieces for extra dimension.

Anne's '70s-inspired haircut is one that's perfect for when higher temperatures begin to hit. The style works on virtually every hair length and type, and looks super flattering even during those sweaty summer days. As an additional nod to the warmer weather ahead, Anne pushed her eye-grazing fringe to the side, proving that it's possible to have bangs with minimal effort required.

While Hathaway isn't typically keen on switching up her length, she has been known to experiment when it comes to her hair color. Just last year, she went from brunette to blonde to red, and back to chocolate brown in a matter of months. Given her wide-ranging history on the color spectrum, it's possible that she'll eventually pair her shaggy chop with brand new dye job.

We can't wait to see Anne's new hair in the wild. Though, we'll settle for the red carpet.