Anne Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Broadway Stars Belt It Out for Hillary Clinton Fundraiser

A night of musical performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anne Hathaway, and Sarah Jessica Parker? Was it a new Broadway show? No, it was the most recent fundraiser for presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Caroline's on Broadway. Celebrities including Hathaway, Parker, Miranda, Sienna Miller, Neil Patrick Harris, Hugh Jackman, Matthew Broderick, and Barbra Streisand—who are all Broadway vets as well—performed and gathered together for a night of music to raise money for for the Hillary Victory Fund. The event was hosted by Billy Crystal.

Miranda and his former Hamilton co-star Renée Elise Goldsberry presented a special rendition of their hit musical's song, "Ten Duel Commandments," with the lyrics changed to support Clinton. Parker, who was the third Annie ever on Broadway, teamed up with Andrea McCardle who originated the iconic Broadway role, for a very special performance of "Tomorrow" and Hathaway and Tony winner Kelli O'Hara came together to sing the duet, "Happy Days Are Here Again." Watch Hathaway and O'Hara belt it out in the video below.

#annehathaway and #kelliohara 😍😍😍😍 #StrongerTogether #HillaryClinton #StJamesTheater #BroadwayUnited #Broadway A video posted by José Rafael Reyes (@jos2486) on Oct 17, 2016 at 7:30pm PDT

RELATED: 15 Charitable Celebs Who Double as United Nations Ambassadors

And watch Parker and McCardle singing "Tomorrow" in a video from an audience member below.

Justin Sullivan/Getty

Other celebrities at the event included Emily Blunt, Julia Roberts, Angela Bassett, Lena Dunham, Chelsea Clinton, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Jon Hamm. Miranda was clearly having a great time as he shared this picture of him with Roberts and Goldsberry on Twitter.

VIDEO: Celeb Come Out To Support Hillary Clinton at #BroadwayForHillary

Looks like a fun night!