Anne Hathaway Is Pregnant with Her Second Child

Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman are expecting a new addition to their family.

On Wednesday, Hathaway announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with the couple's second child, posting a photo of herself showing her baby bump under a white tank top. Though she hasn't previously spoken about fertility issues, she alluded in her post that her path to pregnancy hasn't been easy.

"It’s not for a movie...⁣⁣ #2⁣," she wrote, adding, "⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

Hathaway and Shulman welcomed their first child, Jonathan Rosebanks, in March 2016. Hathaway has previously spoken about trying to keep their son out of the public eye, telling Jezebel in a 2017 interview, "I decided to post a shot of the back of his head, and almost as soon as I’d done it, I wished that I hadn’t. I felt like I had broken some kind of a seal in inviting people into my life. And even though I felt as though I had done it in as protective a way as I could, even though it was a moment I was incredibly proud of, I don’t know that I’ll ever do it again."

Congratulations to both Hathaway and Shulman for their newest addition.