Anne Hathaway Makes Her First Post-Baby Appearance in Pajamas

Anne Hathaway's new mom style M.O.? It's all about comfort. The actress, who gave birth to son Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman on March 24, stepped out for the first time on Wednesday since welcoming her bundle of joy, and she did it in pajamas, no less.

Hathaway was spotted enjoying a sunny day out in Los Angeles with her husband, Adam Shulman, and their baby boy, and she fully embraced spring's pajama dressing trend for the outing. The Academy Award winner opted for a pair of navy Envie de Fraise pants with a matching blouse, which she paired with brown fringed Soludos espadrilles ($109, bloomingdales.com), a brown leather purse, and navy sunnies.

VIDEO: How to Get a Body Like Anne Hathaway

Despite giving birth only a month ago, Hathaway already looks to be well on her way to getting back in shape, and it's no wonder—the actress's workout is hard. Watch our video to see the exact moves Hathaway does to get toned from head-to-toe, straight from her trainer.