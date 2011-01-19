Anne Hathaway to Play Catwoman

After much speculation over who would be cast as the female lead against Christian Bale's Batman in The Dark Knight Rises, Anne Hathaway won the major part! The Love and Other Drugs star is set to play Catwoman for the 2012 movie, THR reports, a role Michelle Pfeiffer and Halle Berry both played in previous films. And this is just another huge accomplishment for the actress: She's also hosting the Oscars on February 27th and planning to appear on Glee as Kurt Hummel's lesbian aunt. Do you think Hathaway will make a good Catwoman?

