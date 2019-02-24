Anne Hathaway Just Roasted Herself with Her Oscars Throwback

The Academy Awards don't have a host tonight, but back in 2011, Hollywood's biggest night had not one, but two. During that year's show, Anne Hathaway and James Franco split hosting duties, earning less-than-tepid reviews. Some thought that Franco fell flat and Hathaway was a little over-the-top. Hathaway herself took a jab at her time as host with a throwback Instagram post.

"No matter what happens with today's show, just remember, it's already been worse," she captioned a photo from the 2011 telecast that features Franco with his eyes shut. "Happy Oscars!"

Hathaway's been doing a lot of reflecting thanks to all the controversy surrounding this year's hosting debacle. Back in January, she told People that she knew things were off before the 2011 show even started. When she was rehearsing with Franco, she could tell that things were off. Franco wasn't giving her enough energy and everyone on the crew was telling her to go even bigger with her own performance.

"He didn't give me anything," Hathaway said of Franco's efforts. "God, I just remember the night before we’re about to go up there, and me turning to everyone and going, 'Am I too much? This feels really big to me.' And the producer just went, 'No! Don't do less. Do more if you need to.' And I was like, 'Oh okay, I guess it's going great.' And I didn't realize what was happening about that whole thing."

Hathaway went on to say that she turned down the gig, but Franco was the one who convinced her to do it. Her first instinct was to pass, since she had zero experience as an emcee. Franco urged her to take a risk and all of her fears materialized. Viewers thought she was bad, critics had the same opinion, and she didn't get anything positive out of the experience.

"When all the dust settled, I was just like, 'You gotta be kidding me. Your first instinct is usually the right one.' And all the reasons why I turned it down came true. All of them. It's just a no-win situation. You're not trained at this, how is this going to enhance your life?" she explained. "Even the people who do it spectacularly well — like Hugh Jackman, Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres — usually just get a 'meh' from everyone. It's a really hard gig to stick the landing on."