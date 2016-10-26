Anne Hathaway Is Ready for a Fall Workout in Her Latest Athleisure Look

When Anne Hathaway isn’t busy accepting prestigious acting awards, spending time with her husband and 7-month-old son, or transitioning from frizzy-haired high schooler to European royalty, you can bet she’s working on her fitness.

The 33-year-old Oscar winner recently stepped out in N.Y.C.—possibly between shooting takes of Ocean’s Eight—looking ready for a fall workout in head-to-toe athletic attire.

Hathaway hit the gym wearing a pair of navy leggings with white chevron detailing, a black set of Nike sneakers, an oversize gray sweater, and navy-tinted Sunday Somewhere sunglasses. The Ocean’s actress kept an Under Armour messenger bag slung over her shoulder, and held a brown leather tote (an on-the-go diaper bag?) in her left hand.

The new mom kept her brunette mane down in loose waves grazing her shoulders—proving that the days of her post-Les Mis pixie cut are long gone.

Judging from her put-together workout look, it seems that Hathaway is managing her busy life in style.