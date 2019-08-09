Anne Hathaway's Baby Bump Made Its Red Carpet Debut in Neon Cutouts

A month after she announced that she was pregnant with her second child, Anne Hathaway and her baby bump arrived on a red carpet in an outfit nobody would have expected. She didn't hide her growing stomach behind layers of chiffon or try to hide it. Instead, she arrived at the Broadway opening Sea Wall / A Life in a stunning neon pink halter dress with super-sexy cutouts.

People reports that Hathaway paired the bright Brandon Maxwell dress with a pair of metallic heels and a red clutch. Hathway let her Instagram followers in on the big news back in July, when she posted a black-and-white photo with the caption, "It’s not for a movie...⁣⁣ #2."

She gave her Instagram followers a peek at a special touch Maxwell added to her gown. Inside, the designer added a tag that read "Anne + 1."

Hathway's appearance Sea Wall / A Life isn't just because she's a fan of the theater. The new show stars Jake Gyllenhaal, who appeared alongside Hathaway in the oft-forgotten sleeper hit Love & Other Drugs and Academy Award-winning Brokeback Mountain. With a friendship spanning almost 15 years, Hathaway and her new bump had to come out to support.

This is Hathaway's second child with her husband, Adam Shulman. He was also at the premiere, but the two weren't photographed together. He and Hathaway got married back in 2012 and welcomed their first son, Jonathan Rosebanks, in 2016.

Since then, Hathaway has been struggling with fertility, which was very frank about on social media. In the announcement post for baby No. 2, she wrote, "All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

She elaborated on her pregnancy journey during an appearance at a Television Critics Association panel, saying that while most people think that it's always easy to conceive, it's not always the case. She explained that there's no "one-size-fits-all" approach to conception.

"I didn't just wave a magic wand and be like, 'I want to be pregnant and, wow, it all worked out for me.' It's more complicated than that," she said. "'Gosh, admire my bump now!' It wasn't like that."

She was also very aware that her good news meant that someone else out there struggling to conceive would feel left out. Instead of feeling that way, she says, she wants women to know that she's there to support them.

"I just wanted them to know they have a sister in me," she said. "Our sisterhood is amazing, and we were kept from each other for a really long time because I think we were kept from our own stories. And we get to decide where the silence lives and where it goes away."