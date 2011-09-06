Anne Hathaway Models for Tod's

Anne Hathaway took a break from filming her part as Catwoman for the upcoming The Dark Knight Rises to lend her smile to the new campaign for Tod's Signature collection of leather handbags. "The designs are classic and the materials are of the highest quality," Hathaway said of why she excited to be a part of the launch. "As a result, they don't grow older, they only grow better just like a woman." Hathaway follows in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow and Sienna Miller, who have both posed for Tod's in the past.

