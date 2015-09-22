Anne Hathaway at The Intern's Premiere: "She Looked Smoking Hot"

When it comes to looking sultry, your eyes are your biggest asset. You don’t have to tell this to Anne Hathaway. For the premiere of The Intern in New York City, the actress stunned with a sexy, smoldering eye, courtesy of makeup artist Jillian Dempsey.

“Anne’s wearing a gorgeous one-shoulder gown with a vintage vibe. The black and sapphire dress inspired me to emphasize her expressive eyes,” the pro tells InStyle. “Since Anne requested that I work with all-natural products, I got to play around with the best natural brands.”

To create the smoky effect for the red carpet, Dempsey started by tracing Hathaway’s lash and water lines with Votre Vu's Le Joli Eye Crayon ($23; votrevu.com) in two different shades. “I used black on both the top and bottom and Azure, a deep cerulean, below the lashes,” she tell us. “To build intensity, I brushed two shadows from the Votre Vu Palette Play Eye Shadow Quad in Violette ($42; votrevu.com) across her lids and under her eyes.” After perfecting the star’s brows, a few sweeps of mascara provided additional drama.

“With such strong eyes, we wanted to warm up her skin and add soft, out of focus lips and cheeks,” Dempsey adds. For a flirty flush of color, she swept the brand’s Vu-On Rouge in Bouquet Rose ($29; votrevu.com) along the cheekbones, filling in Hathaway’s lips with Honest Company Lip Crayon in Sheer Blossom Kiss ($18; honestbeauty.com) for a finishing touch. The pro’s verdict? “She looked smoking hot.”

RELATED VIDEO: Why Our Editor Is Obsessed With Hourglass's Gel Eye Liner

RELATED: How to Nail the Signature Look of Your Favorite Celebrity Beauty Icon