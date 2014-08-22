Anne Hathaway Joins Instagram by Completing the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge has taken the social media world by storm, with celebrities and non-celebrities alike dumping icy water on their heads and nominating their friends to do the same—all in the name of raising awareness and money for the disease (commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s). If you are challenged, you go out of your way to document yourself pouring ice water on your head within 24 hours. For Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway, this meant creating a new Instagram account to document the experience.

Hathaway was nominated for the challenge by Valentino's honorary president, Giancarlo Giametti. The Devil Wears Prada actress, dressed in a very sheer white tank top over a bright orange bra, poured freezing-cold water over her head in her bathtub then proceeded to challenge Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Stewart, and Joan Rivers. And despite being soaking wet and cold, Hathaway looked gorgeous as always.

So far, Hathaway's Instagram only has two uploads, both of which are videos of her completing the challenge. See the videos below, then follow her at @annejhathaway. We can't wait to see what other ’grams she shares!

Thank you @privategg for nominating me for the #alsicebucketchallenge! Happy to donate too!! This is part one where I nominate #matthewmcconaughey #jessicachastain@chastainiac #kristenstewart and @joanrivers #joanrivers A video posted by @annehathaway on Aug 21, 2014 at 6:30am PDT

Part two!! Please be sure to donate to this great cause and thank you!! www.als.net #alsicebucketchallenge A video posted by @annehathaway on Aug 21, 2014 at 6:34am PDT

