Anne Hathaway Belts Out Pink’s “Just Give Me a Reason” with a Wacky Twist

It's no secret that Anne Hathaway's got an impressive set of pipes—after all, she snagged an Oscar for her musical turn as Fantine in 2012's Les Misérables—and the star gifted us with a showcase of her vocals and comedy chops on Monday night's segment of the Tonight Show.

While stopping over at the talk show to promote her new sci-fi flick Colossal, the 34-year-old had a little fun by teaming up with host Jimmy Fallon to play a game of "Google Translate Songs," where, to completely hilarious results, lyrics from popular songs are interpreted through a Google translator.

Starting things off with a comical rendition of "My Front Is Not Felt," aka The Weeknd's chart-topper "I Can't Feel My Face," Hathaway somehow totally made it work belting out the lyrics, "Together it is known acceleration. What I've affection with saying and told me," before jamming to the chorus with "In your presence, my front is not felt. Hey, it is good. Hey, it is good."

Fallon's attempts at Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," which translated into "I Will Be Punctual," also strayed from the original, with the funnyman doing a falsetto tone to "Not good for me, I will be punctual. Unless I know with love's knowledge that I am aware that I am aware."

The duo then paired up for an amazing interpretation of Pink and Nate Ruess's "Just Give Me a Reason," which the mom of one started off by deadpanning, "You are a felon who took my center, and I'm ready to hunt yes."

Watch Hathaway and the late night emcee hilariously warp hit tunes with "Google Translate Songs" in the clip above.