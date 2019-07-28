Anne Hathaway Gets Real About Fertility Struggles Amid Her Second Pregnancy

Anne Hathaway may be pregnant with her second child, but that doesn't mean her path to conception was an easy one.

On Wednesday, the actress announced her exciting news on Instagram with a bump selfie, and noted in the caption that "it was not a straight line" to getting pregnant this time around, or three years ago with her first child, Jonathan Rosebanks, who she welcomed in March 2016 with husband, Adam Shulman.

During an appearance at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Hathaway expanded on her fertility struggles while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. "I am really happy," she told the outlet about expecting another baby. "This is something I've been wanting for a while and I'm really happy it's happening."

Hathaway went on to explain how not everyone's journey to the motherhood is the same. "There is a one-sided narrative to this, and of course it's wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it's ready to share," she explained about why she was so candid in her announcement.

Image zoom Bravo

"I think there is a silence around the moments before that and they are not all happy, and in fact a lot of them are quite painful," Anne added. "I think that pain is that these women feel like we're the only ones going through it."

She continued: "I just knew that somewhere my announcement was going to make somebody feel worse about themselves because — and it wouldn’t be their fault that that happened – you just can't help it when you want something so bad and it feels like it's happening to everyone else but you. And I just wanted that person to know that they're included in my story too and that my story didn't just have happy moments too."

We're over the moon for Anne and her growing family!