Anne Hathaway Is Gaining Weight, and She’s Clapping Back at Body Shamers in Advance

Anne Hathaway is busy preparing for her next movie role with the same intensity of many Hollywood actors and actresses, but this time, she won't keep her efforts behind-the-scenes. Because the unspecified role requires her to gain weight, she is preemptively speaking out against the inevitable body shaming she'll face.

In a video that features a sped up version of an intense workout, Hathaway calls for an end to shaming that hasn't begun.

"I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well. To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx" she wrote, adding cheekily that she wanted to set the video to Queen's "Fat Bottomed Girls," but ran into copyright issues.

While the sentiment is absolutely true, it's not exactly something she should have to say. Hathaway's style of dealing with haters has always been more straightforward though, so it's not an entirely unexpected approach to anticipated critique.

“How the world feels about me has nothing to do with me. How other people treat me has nothing to do with me," she said last year, specifically citing the legions of hateful comments she received after her 2013 Oscars acceptance speech.

"But if anything that anybody said resonated with me as something I’d like to work on for myself, I took it in like that. And to that extent, I feel like I got to shortcut a lot of my growth. To that extent, even though I wouldn’t have chosen to go through it, I still found a way to be grateful to it."

Shaming people for their weight isn't cool, actress or not, and we should take a page out of Hathaway's book and keep that in mind.