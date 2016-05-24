Anne Hathaway Dishes on Motherhood and Why She’s Not Trying to Lose the Baby Weight Just Yet

New mom Anne Hathaway stunned at the Alice Through the Looking Glass premiere Monday night, but according to the Oscar winner, she’s not trying too hard to lose the extra pounds she put on during her pregnancy. The actress, who welcomed her first child just two months ago, told Ellen DeGeneres a funny story about hitting the gym just a few weeks after giving birth.

“I’ve been out of the house a couple times,” she told DeGeneres. “I went to the gym three times. Being a mom has changed me in a couple ways. One of them is I actually—not based on this moment, but other moments—feel a lot more confident.”

“I would normally walk in and feel so intimidated, but I walk in and I’m like, 'Yeah I work out with five-pound weights, but I pushed a baby out of my body. I feel good right now!' So I don’t care what I look like. I feel great,” she said, wearing a Galvan two-piece dress.

But the new mom told DeGeneres a story about one man who didn’t seem to agree. The hilarious star had mistakenly thought a trainer at the gym was hitting on her while he was checking out her form.

“So then we start talking and I decide that I’m going to let it drop that I’m a new mom. So I was like, ‘Oh you know, I have worked out here for a long time, but I’ve been gone because I just had a baby seven weeks ago,’” she said. “And I’m expecting him to say the thing that you say when someone says they just had a baby, which is, ‘Oh my god, you look great!’ It doesn’t matter if it’s true. If somebody says like, ‘Oh I had a baby 13 years ago!’ You’re like, ‘You look great!’ That is what you do! That is the etiquette.”

“So I say that to this guy, you know, like, ‘I had a baby seven weeks ago.’ And he goes ‘Oh! Trying to lose the baby weight?’" Hathaway said, which got boos from the audience. "So I say, ‘No, Brandon, it’s a little bit too soon to worry about weight. I’m just trying to regain my strength,’” the strong mom responded.

Watch the full video above to hear Hathaway talk about everything from her 8-week-old son Jonathan (“I call him Johnny”) to how she’s adjusting to motherhood.