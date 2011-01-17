Anne Hathaway Cast in Glee

BEI Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jan 17, 2011 @ 1:29 pm

Glee's list of superstar guest appearances is growing! Ryan Murphy, the show's creator, confirmed to People yesterday that Anne Hathaway will appear on the show as Chris Colfer's lesbian aunt, a character she came up with herself. How fun! Hathaway joins a star-studded group of Glee guests, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Olivia Newton-John and Neil Patrick Harris. Glee returns with a new episode February 6th, following the Super Bowl on FOX.

MORE:Coming Soon: Glee Nail Polish!Golden Globes: Backstage With the Glee Cast

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!