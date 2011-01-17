Anne Hathaway Cast in Glee

Glee's list of superstar guest appearances is growing! Ryan Murphy, the show's creator, confirmed to People yesterday that Anne Hathaway will appear on the show as Chris Colfer's lesbian aunt, a character she came up with herself. How fun! Hathaway joins a star-studded group of Glee guests, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Olivia Newton-John and Neil Patrick Harris. Glee returns with a new episode February 6th, following the Super Bowl on FOX.

MORE:• Coming Soon: Glee Nail Polish!• Golden Globes: Backstage With the Glee Cast