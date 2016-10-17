Anne Hathaway Debuted the Most Gorgeous Deep Brunette Shade

Her ombre hair had a good run, but Anne Hathaway is making a return to the dark side for the fall. Over the weekend, the star paid a visit to the Marie Robinson Salon, taking her golden-tipped layers to a rich chocolate tone. Hathaway tends to veer back and forth between the two looks, and even went blonde earlier this year, though her impromptu platinum pixie is arguably the most daring hairstyle she's had to date. No joke, we still think about it almost 3 years later. Maybe it's an autumnal change, or less maintenance for her busy schedule, but we like to think that Princess Mia of Genovia never quite stopped wanting to switch up her style after that very first makeover montage. Check out Anne's new 'do below, and see even more celebrity cuts and color changes in our gallery.

