Anne Hathaway Transforms Into a Blonde Bombshell at the Venice Film Festival

With the fall season right around the corner, many take the change in chillier weather as an opportunity to switch up their signature looks.

While the most popular choice is to dye your hair a darker shade, Anne Hathaway, nonconformist, went the unconventional route, transforming her trademark brunette locks into a coppery blonde.

AMCAN

On Friday, the actress stepped out with her lighter strands while holding hands with her husband, Adam Shulman, at the Venice Film Festival. Looking utterly in love, Hathaway’s shoulder-length bronzed tresses seemingly matched her elated mood.

She accompanied her fresh dye job with a black and white pattern shirtdress with quarter sleeves, gold drop earrings, and funky Lucite sunglasses — all the makings of a quintessential high summer outfit.

RELATED: We Love This Dumb Conspiracy Theory That Anne Hathaway's Husband Is Actually Shakespeare

In the beauty department, Anne kept it simple with pink lips and rosy cheeks, allowing her burnished blonde hair to maintain its status as the focal point, with its windblown-styled waves and deep side part.

Still debating on how to subtly change your appearance for fall? Follow Anne’s lead, and head to the opposite end of the color spectrum.