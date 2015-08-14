Anne Hathaway Shows Off Her Toned Physique in Two Chic Swimsuits in Ibiza 

Anne Hathaway is definitely enjoying her time in Ibiza! InStyle's September cover girl has been spotted snorkeling, swimming, and soaking up the Spanish sun from Valentino's yacht alongside her husband Adam Shulman. Of course, no tropical getaway is complete without an array of fabulous swimwear.

We've seen her in a printed bikini, which she wore under a chic white cover-up, and now she's been spotted showing off her toned physique in not one but two stylish suits. After taking a dip in the crystal-clear blue water, Hathaway emerged wearing a mix-and-match Zimmermann string bikini.

GTRES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Later on, the actress switched things up and donned a sexy strapless one-piece (above). We can't what to see what else Hathaway wears on vacation before she returns stateside to promote her new film, The Intern, which hits theaters on Sept. 25.

