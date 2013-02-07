Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne Salute France for Les Mis, Plus More Parties!

The Paris premiere of Les Miserables was extra-special, since the film is all about the French revolution! Stars Anne Hathaway (in Prada) and InStyle Man of Style Eddie Redmayne (in Topman) fêted the film in the City of Lights at the Cinema Gaumont Marignan as part of the Avenue Du Cinema Festival. The film, which is nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture, has already grossed more than $140 million in America since its Christmas Day debut.

Plus, see more of this week's parties!

MORE:• Watch Eponine Sing in Les Miserables!• See the Celebrity Fans of Les Miserables• Anne on Eddie Redmayne’s Nerdy Appeal