Anne Hathaway's in Talks to Slip on Barbie's Shoes for the Live-Action Movie

Anne Hathaway may just be taking on the role of a very dolled-up icon in the coming months.

The Oscar-winning actress is currently in talks to be the lead of the forthcoming, live-action Barbie movie by Sony Pictures. Amy Schumer exited the role in March due to scheduling conflicts; thus, the spot has been wide open since then. However, a studio spokesperson told Entertainment Weekly that things with Hathaway are not a done deal.

Sony has been working to give a new and modern spin to Barbie (the brand has been around for 50 years). On the actual doll front, the company has collaborated with activists and innovators like Ava DuVernay and Gabby Douglas, thus the brand is already taking a step in a very empowering direction.

And though we have until June 2018 before the Barbie movie is released in theaters, Hathaway is staying busy until then. Her film Nasty Women with Rebel Wilson is in pre-production and Ocean's Eight with Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, and a whole slew of other powerhouse actresses is in post-production.

Hathaway has already played one of our favorite fictional princesses of all time. So why not Barbie?