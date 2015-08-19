Anne Hathaway Is Heading to Television

Anne Hathaway has lined up her next project and is heading to the small screen. InStyle's September cover girl will star in a TV miniseries The Ambassador's Wife, her rep confirms to Entertainment Weekly.

The show is based on the novel of the same name by journalist Jennifer Steil, whose real-life experience as a wife to a British ambassador inspired the story. Hathaway will play the main character, Miranda, who lives a luxurious but and confined life in a Middle Eastern country as wife to the U.K. ambassador—until she gets kidnapped and has to put up an incredible fight to return to her family. It sounds like a perfect role for the very talented Hathaway!

"The Ambassador's Wife is an incredible story that pulls you in immediately and resonates with all of us based on the images and news headlines that are pervasive in our lives today," producer Mark Gordon said in a statement. "We are so fortunate to have Anne starring in this timely, gripping and compassionate drama. She is in a league all her own, and we cannot think of anyone who can better portray Steil's complex heroine."

Hathaway will next appear in The Intern with Robert De Niro in September.

