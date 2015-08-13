Anne Hathaway and Husband Adam Shulman Soak Up the Sun in Ibiza

Anne Hathaway is living it up in the sunshine! The star jetted off to Ibiza, Spain, with her husband Adam Shulman this week, and the duo seems to be having an incredible time. The pair was spotted aboard a yacht with pals in the celeb-favorite destination, where they enjoyed a snorkeling excursion and took a swim in the idyllic blue water. Talk about a picture-perfect getaway.

For the occasion, the actress donned a printed bikini under a chic white cover-up, topping off her look with sunnies and a long necklace. Shulman was also dressed for summer in patterned swim trunks, aviator sunglasses, and a black T-shirt.

The vacation comes just in time for InStyle's September cover star, who is set to begin a promo tour for her new film, The Intern, which hits theaters on Sept. 25. Want more Hathaway? Pick up the September issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Aug. 14.

RELATED: Go Behind the Scenes of Anne Hathaway's September Cover Shoot for InStyle