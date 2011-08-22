Anna Sui's Lingerie for Hanky Panky!

Anna Sui collaborated with lingerie line Hanky Panky to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the label's thong. The collection, adorably named Anna-ver-Sui, includes tanks, boy shorts, and, of course, thongs. "The brand epitomizes creativity, style and true quality—three things that have been the cornerstone of my work as a designer," Sui said of Hanky Panky. Prices range from $25 to $97, and a portion of the proceeds from the collection will benefit Fashion Targets Breast Cancer, a charitable initiative of the CFDA. Click through the gallery to browse the styles!

