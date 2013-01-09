Anna Sui for Tumi: Shop the New Collection

Anna Sui wants you to up your airport style! The designer teamed up with Tumi to create a four-piece line of luggage last spring, and the duo is back with a second, more expansive collection. "I think it’s so important to bring some glamour back to travel," Anna Sui told InStyle.com at the preview of Case Studies: Anna Sui, a short film celebrating the collaboration, in New York City. The capsule collection, which merges Sui's floral flair with Tumi's sturdy design, features a carry-on suitcase, laptop case, jewelry pouches, a weekender tote and other travel-worthy designs. Plus, it's practical: "It’s so hard to find your bag on the conveyer belt these days because everyone has the same bag!" The collection ranges from $49 to $695, and is available now in stores and on tumi.com.

Plus, see more shopping news below!

MORE:• Milly for Banana Republic • Target's New Price Matching Program• Stylemint’s Newest Colleciton