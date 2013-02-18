Anna Sui Fragrances Coming to Sephora in March

Although Anna Sui has offered her lipsticks, fragrances, and nail polishes for some time now—her products were available at mass department stores everywhere in the '90s—you’ve only been able to buy her fragrances in her New York boutique since then. But not anymore! Starting in March, her full lineup is headed to Sephora. "I think it’s all part of my world. I really love cosmetics and I really love fragrance," Sui told InStyle.com backstage at her New York Fashion Week fall 2013 show. "I’m that woman. I really love all that. And each fragrance really represents another part of my world." Look for four fragrances, Flight of Fancy, Secret Wish, Forbidden Affair, and Fairy Dance, on shelves and at sephora.com next month, and in the meantime, shop the rest of Sui's beauty products (including 22 new lipstick shades, shown right) on urbanoutfitters.com and beautylish.com.

