Anna Sui and Frye Collaborate on the Perfect Fall Accessories Collection

When Anna Sui showed her fall/winter 2015 collection earlier this year, her lineup was brimming with Nordic-inspired designs and print-happy pieces. But it was the Frye boots that perfectly rounded out each look and took the theme to the next level. So it was a natural next step for the designer to partner with the all-American boot company to launch a limited edition line of accessories that so accurately captures the essence of her fall collection.

"The Frye Engineer Boot has always been my absolute favorite ... but they make so many other cool styles! It was a total dream to collaborate with them on boots for my Fall 2015 show," Sui says in a statement. "The fun part was customizing their classic shapes in an Anna Sui style!"

With a color scheme of tan, black, navy, and wine, the Anna Sui for Frye collection comprises six boot styles—calf-high lace-up boots (one moccasin-inspired, one not), furry chukkas, tall fluffy wedge boots, and a lace-up patch wedge bootie—and three handbag styles (a saddle, a satchel, and a mini cross-body).

"We are honored to partner again with Anna Sui, one of the great American designers," says Michael Petry, the creative director of Frye. "Our coming together celebrates both brand’s long histories of craftsmanship and creativity."

The prices do run steep though (they range from $498 for the chukkas to $1,398 for the moccasin lace-up boots, pictured above), but given how incredible each piece is, we're considering it an investment. The Anna Sui for Frye collection drops in August on thefryecompany.com and in Anna Sui's New York flagship boutique.

