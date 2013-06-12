Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer Share Twin Names, Plus More News

1. Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer shared the names of their twins: Poppy and Charlie! [People]

2. According to Michelle Dockery, Lady Mary will have the suitors lining up on Downton Abbey next season. [E! Online]

3. Mind-blowing: M. Night Shyamalan ghostwrote She's All That. [Gawker]

4. Bite Beauty's latest lipstick collection gets fancy with infusions of pearls and champagne grapes. [SheFinds]

5. Learn how to rock a LWD from stars like Angelina Jolie. [PopSugar]

6. Do as the Greeks do with Carven's latest footwear collaboration with Ancient Greek Sandals. [Refinery 29]