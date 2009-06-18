Anna Kournikova Heats Up InStyle Germany

Yesterday, searches for pictures of Anna Kournikova on InStyle.com spiked. After a little investigation, it's easy to see why—the gorgeous Russian wore some skimpy swimwear for a story about sunscreen in InStyle Germany's Summer Beauty issue. On her personal web site, Kournikova reveals that she loves "anything having to do with the ocean and the beach," stays in shape by playing tennis and soccer, and uses core stability exercises to keep her stomach toned. She may be retired from the professional tennis circuit but the gorgeous Russian's body is still aces.

• See more Stars in Bikinis • More Celebrity Fitness • Shop Summer's Hottest Bathing Suits

Add to Facebook Add to Twitter