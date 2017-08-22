Like All of Us, Anna Kendrick Is Inspired by Zendaya's Pajama Style

We have a major style obsession in common with Anna Kendrick: none other than Zendaya and all her fabulous looks.

The Pitch Perfect actress revealed she's inspired by the Spider-Man: Homecoming star in a Good Morning America interview on Monday morning.

The prior day Kendrick wore a pair of pajamas to her Barnes & Noble book signing for Scrappy Little Nobody in New York City. And the newly minted author pulled her fashion motivation for the day from none other than Ms. Coleman.

"I wore pajamas yesterday and pretended it was fashion," Kendrick hilariously recounted.

"I feel like Zendaya started wearing pajamas, she's really doing the Lord's work making it fashionable for all of us to wear pajamas," she said. Thank you, Zendaya, for everything that you do." Funny, we've said the exact same phrase before.

Kendrick’s floral printed Fleur du Mal set from Sunday was expertly styled with pointed-toe, green suede pumps and a chain-link handbag with golden hardware for a modern edge.

Looks like she was influenced from Zendaya’s Ashish sequin set from a little over a week ago at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.

Though the pattern play is different between the two ensembles, the fun spin on classic motifs definitely shines through. And the K.C. Undercover actress’ shimmering sandals may have inspired the Trolls star to take a fun risk with her footwear game for the signing.

Zendaya also wore a pajama-inspired set last year at the 2016 Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon. Polka dots were her pattern of choice, as were classic white pumps. So if Kendrick wants to try the boudoir-influenced pairing again, she can totally try out this spirited iteration of the getup as well.

We’re looking forward to more of Kendrick’s looks with awards season not far away: her latest short suit post on Instagram is giving us inspiration for days. And maybe there’s even a stylish red carpet selfie between her and Zendaya in the near future? Talk about fashion overload, in the best way possible.